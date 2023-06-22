GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As MrBeast’s burgers become more and more popular, he seems to regret launching them.

As well as becoming one of the biggest names on YouTube, he’s also become what you could call a culinary entrepreneur, launching his MrBeast Burger in 2020 and Feastables in 2022. He was even a guest judge on Gordon Ramsey’s ‘Food Stars’ in large part because of the success of his MrBeast Burger.

Apart from a singular physical location in New Jersey’s American Dream Mall, MrBeast Burger operates as a virtual restaurant known as a “ghost kitchen.”

His burgers are made through third-party services where a customer orders over a mobile app and the burger is prepared by contracted restaurants in the area. Due to this, MrBeast feels he has little control over making sure the food is prepared to his consistent standards.

Yeah, the problem with Beast Burger is i can’t guarantee the quality of the order. When working with other restaurants it’s impossible to control it sadly



And tbh I just enjoy Feastables 100x more. Making snacks is awesome and something I’m way more passionate about 🥰 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 17, 2023

The unreliable quality has been an issue for some time now as some have praised the chain while others have criticized it, claiming it has a poor presentation. Some say they have received undercooked meat or moldy buns.

In a now-deleted tweet, he stated that if it were up to him, he would shut down MrBeast Burger as he believes it is terrible for his brand, but it is impossible due to a contract he signed.

