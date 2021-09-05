Cooper signs bipartisan NC police reforms

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, center, signs police reform bills into law while legislators and others watch during a ceremony outside the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson).

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bipartisan police reform package has been signed into law by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Backers of the legislation signed Thursday say it will rid departments of derelict officers and give mental health assistance to others on the force.

Many items in the bill originated from a task force he commissioned following George Floyd’s murder, while law enforcement agencies and state House members also made recommendations.

Other task force recommendations that lack broad consensus were left out.

The new law creates databases designed to keep tabs on wayward officers and requires officers to intervene when they see colleagues use excessive force.