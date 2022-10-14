CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A convicted felon is accused of firing a shot at the side of a CATS bus in southeast Charlotte Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Ellington Street and Billingsley Road.

A CATS bus driver reported that a passenger who exited the bus pulled out a pistol and fired a shot that struck the side of the bus.

Police said the impact of the bullet caused bruising to a passenger’s shoulder, but they were not hit by the actual bullet.

Scott Randolph Mayfield, 34, was arrested and charged with shooting into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, and damage to property.