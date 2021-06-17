Construction crews working in Wake County find human remains; investigation underway

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)– An investigation is underway after construction crews clearing an area found human remains, Garner police say.

According to Capt. Lorie Smith with Garner police, crews were in the area of Old Baucom Road and Rock Quarry Road when they found what is believed to be a skull.

Police are bringing in cadaver dogs to sweep the area.

According to Smith, the land was annexed by the city. She believes a developer is building a subdivision.

Wednesday night, Smith confirmed additional remains were found “close” to where the skull was located. Authorities believe the remains belong to the same person, but are not yet sure if that person was male or female.

“It’s kind of scary to know it’s possibly being treated as a crime scene,” said Danielle Squirrel, who moved to the area about two years ago. “I was surprised, really surprised about it, because it’s weird, it’s always really quiet around here.”

Garner police and Raleigh-Wake CCBI will return Thursday morning for a secondary search. Police said the case will be treated as a death investigation until they can prove otherwise.