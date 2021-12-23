Congressman Madison Cawthorn and wife seek divorce after less than a year

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The marriage is over between District 11 Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn and his wife Cristina Bayardelle Cawthorn after just short of a year.

Cawthorn cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the divorce in a prepared statement to FOX 46.

“When Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress. I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented, but overnight our lives changed. That change has been both hectic and difficult, it’s neither the pace nor the lifestyle we had planned for. From the outset, we committed to make things work, to fight for our marriage, and seek counsel for balancing the enormity of such a transition in life. Together, we realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us. While it was an enormously difficult decision, Cristina and I have mutually decided to divorce. We ask for privacy as we work through this privately.” Congressman Madison Cawthorn

The 26-year-old Cawthorn and 28-year-old Bayardelle were legally married on December 30, 2020, but a ‘religious’ marriage ceremony occurred this past April in Henderson County.

Bayardelle tells FOX 46 that she “didn’t plan on how much Cawthorn’s political career would impact their relationship.”

“Madison is amazing – we’ve had an incredible journey together. Our marriage, like every marriage, has had its difficulties. The lifestyle shift into public life has been strenuous, and many aspects of the transition have been unexpected. I want to live in the world he creates, I just don’t want to be married to someone changing the world. While we have agreed to be apart now, we still have a great friendship and there’s no ill-will. Madison is a fighter – he will help save this country.” Christina Bayardelle Cawthorn

Cawthorn has made headlines for everything including bringing a gun into an airport, to his actions during the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. Cawthorn has also faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations in the past. Most recently, Cawthorn released comments possibly provoking another January 6 attack, offered acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse a job, and pushed anti-mask, anti-vaccine rhetoric at a North Carolina school board meeting.

Cawthorn, a self-described ‘constitutional conservative,’ was not former President Donald Trump’s pick for the 11th Congressional District in North Carolina. In June 2020, the then 25-year-old Cawthorn beat out Lynda Bennett to complete an upset for the GOP nomination.

Both Cawthorn’s have asked for privacy as they go through the divorce process.