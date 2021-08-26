‘Completely shocked and devastated:’ Friends of NC woman killed in murder/suicide coping with her loss

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people they found Tuesday evening in what investigators said was a murder/suicide.

The bodies of Timothy O’Carroll, 52, and his wife, Tracy O’Carroll, 49, were found in their home at 11736 NC Hwy. 33 East during a welfare check. Officials said they were responding to a call from a family member about their status.

Officials said there was a previous domestic incident the night before. After interviewing family members and collecting evidence, investigators determined Timothy O’Carroll shot and killed his wife then turned the gun on himself.

“For me, I was just completely shocked and devastated,” said Regina Bland, Tracy’s friend.

Tracy O’Carroll was an advocate for safe driving and taught about the dangers of texting and driving. Her advocacy came after her daughter, Sarah Edwards, was killed while texting and driving on Jan. 5, 2011. She was 18 years old.

“She traveled to high schools and they had her daughter’s car on display so all the teenagers could see the results from texting and driving,” said Bland. “She just hoped that if she just saved one life, that’s what her whole goal was.”

Bland said there’s one thing that makes Tracy’s death a little easier.

“The only thing that gives me a little bit of peace is because I know she’s with Sarah,” she said.

Bland wants everyone to remember and continue Tracy’s efforts to save lives.

“I hope that her campaign for the no texting and driving will continue on,” she said. “I don’t want it to stop now.”

Family and friends are asking for continued thoughts and prayers as they deal with these losses.