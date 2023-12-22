RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the populations in Wake County’s southern communities continue to grow, so does the need for the infrastructure to support that growth.

The Complete 540 project is seen a key future feature of the area.

Estimated to cost about $2.5 billion, it will complete the outer Interstate 540 loop around the greater Raleigh area.

The project extends the Triangle Expressway from the N.C. 55 Bypass in Apex to Interstate 87/U.S. 64/U.S. 264 in Knightdale. It’s expected to ease traffic on congested nearby roadways, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Extension of the loop will be done in two phases. The first of which is on track to open to traffic in the coming months.

A NCDOT spokesperson says Phase 1 of the project is expected to open to traffic in late spring. This part of the project includes:

Triangle Expressway extension from N.C. 55 Bypass to east of Pierce Olive Road

Triangle Expressway extension from east of Pierce Olive Road to U.S. 401

Triangle Expressway extension from U.S. 401 to I-40/U.S. 70 (future I-42)

NCDOT tells CBS 17 that Phase 2, which will complete the 540 loop around the greater Raleigh area, is expected to begin construction in spring. Completion is scheduled for 2028.

The Local Government Commission recently approved $1.1 billion in financing for the outer loop, paving the way for NCDOT to issue the bonds necessary to fund construction of Phase 2.

Phase 2 includes:

Triangle Expressway extension from I-40/U.S. 70 (future I-42) to south of Rock Quarry Road (R-2829A)

Triangle Expressway extension from south of Rock Quarry Road to I-540/I-87/U.S. 64/U.S. 264 (R-2829B)

To view current construction activities, click here.