MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a home in Morehead City Sunday afternoon. Now, the community is coming together to help.

The Town of Morehead City posted to Facebook that Morehead City Fire-EMS responded all three stations to a fire on Midyette Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Fire crews from Atlantic Beach and Newport also responded to the call. Officials said some trees caught fire and at least two vehicles were burned.

Suzanne Jenkins is the owner of the home. She’s a local educator who has been teaching in Carteret County for two decades. She’s been at Morehead Primary School since 2001. She has always given back to her community. Now, they are returning the favor.

Jenkins, who didn’t want to be on camera, lost everything in the fire. The cause of the fire continues but officials with the Morehead City Fire Department have deemed it accidental. In addition to the home, she also lost two vehicles and a shed behind the home.

(Contributed videos from pala351@outlook.com)

“This family has been through a tremendous difficult few years, they’ve had a lot of personal loss,” said the Development Director of Carteret County Public Schools Foundation, Erica Jones. “And so this just seems just such an added layer of tragedy for their family. But it is wonderful to see how our community has stepped up to just wrap their arms and love on this family. And this time.”

The foundation has been able to give back $2.4 million to the community, and now to Jenkins. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, over $30,000 has been raised to help Jenkins and her family. If you’re interested in making a donation, you can go to CCPSFoundation.com or text the word “Carteret” to 53555.