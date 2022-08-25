FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County.

Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday.

Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back up to the Yadkin River.

Neighbors told FOX8 it will change their community forever.

Commissioners in Forsyth County approve Tanglewood development

“The whole reason we moved to this part of Clemmons was because it was so quiet and more like you’re out in the country,” said Monica Malina, who lives next to the development site.

Community plans from RS Parker Development reveal 399 single-family homes and 138 townhomes are to be built on nearly 319 acres off Idols Road. Hundreds of additional vehicles will utilize the road each day.

“I mean there are deer in the yard every day that I’ve driven up to the house,” Malina said. “There’s like a whole family of deer in the yard, and I’m really sad that I feel like we’re going to lose all of that and privacy, which was the whole reason we moved there.”

A fence is being installed between Tanglewood Golf Course and the community.

Several homeowners who live next to the development site told commissioners they worried about flooding, traffic and a drop in property values.

Malina recently purchased her home in the area.

“I see they made deals with Tanglewood about getting a fence built for privacy for their golfers. I’d like to have that privacy, too,” she said.

Yadkin Riverkeeper Executive Director Edgar Miller told commissioners there are concerns about runoff into the river from the development.

“You can’t replant the trees. You can’t restore the old growth forest. You can’t restore the pasture lands once they’ve been paved,” Miller said. “We’re just hopeful that perhaps as the developer moves forward, they’ll pay attention to those environmental concerns.”

County officials made it clear homes will not be built on the 100-year flood zone near the river.

“It really does fundamentally change the character of this area,” Miller said. “This zoning Yadkin River conservation district is not only to protect water quality and reduce sedimentation into the river but also to protect farmland and agricultural land and the rural character of the community.”