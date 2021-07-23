Cobra, bear incidents in Raleigh cost police more than $10,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two recent but separate incidents involving a zebra cobra and black bear cost the Raleigh Police Department more than $10,000.

On June 30, our sister station’s reporter Judith Retana spotted an escaped zebra cobra on the front porch of a Raleigh home, bringing an end to a multi-day search for the snake.

Raleigh police officers helped look for the snake in the neighborhood just northwest of the intersection of Leesville and Lynn roads.

Animal Control and Raleigh police used wooden boards with special glue on them to trap the snake and then move it to a bucket.

Raleigh police revealed Thursday at officers worked a total of 256 hours from June 28-30 while trying to find and capture the cobra.

Those 256 hours cost the Department $8,177.92 and gas costs totaled $1,298.

Raleigh police also noted $60.90 in “miscellaneous supplies.”

Just two weeks later, a young American black bear temporarily made its home in a tree at UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh was lured down with jelly doughnuts.

Raleigh police responded to the bear-in-a-tree call along with North Carolina Wildlife Management Division.

The bear incident only cost Raleigh police $848.45 in total.

Officers worked 36 hours total at a cost of $784.65 while $63.80 in gas was used.

North Carolina Wildlife officials were the ones who placed the jelly doughnuts at the base of the tree to help lure the bear down.