STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A coach is facing charges for assaulting a student following a soccer match in Statesville, Statesville Police said on Tuesday.

An investigation began last month regarding information about an 18-year-old student attending the Spring Athletic Games at Statesville High School. The teen reported that she was assaulted by a female coach following a soccer match, according to the police report.

A school resource officer obtained a video of the incident and spoke with both parties involved. A misdemeanor charge of simple assault was obtained against the coach, 43-year-old Statesville resident Shanna Evans.

Evans was served with the summons last week and had a court appearance on Wednesday, records showed.

A spokesperson with Iredell-Statesville Schools released the following statement:

Ms. Evans was suspended as a soccer coach pending an investigation into an incident that happened on campus following a home soccer game. She also served as a substitute teacher through Education Staffing Solutions (ESS). Ms. Evans is not working in any capacity in any of our schools at this time.

It is unclear if the student was a member of the soccer team, and Evans is still listed on the school’s site as the coach.