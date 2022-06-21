RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com.

He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000.

You can check out photos of the home for sale here.

Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since coming in second during “American Idol’s” second season in 2003. His first album went multi-platinum, and he has sold over five million albums in total.

He lost to N.C. Sen. Valerie Foushee after recently placing third in the Democratic primary while running for North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

He also ran for the U.S. House in the 2nd district in 2014. Even though he won the Democratic primary, he lost to Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers in the general election.