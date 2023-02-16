RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is calling for manslaughter charges against Raleigh police officers involved in the in-custody death of Darryl Tyree Williams.

Crump is scheduled to visit Raleigh on Thursday where he will meet with Williams’ family.

During his visit, Crump will call for the Raleigh police officers who used stun guns on Williams before his death to be fired and charged with manslaughter. Crump will then visit the site where Williams was taken into custody to lay a wreath.

Police body cam video released last week showed officers use a stun gun on Williams three times. While officers were attempting to take him into custody, Williams could be heard telling them he had heart problems.

The Raleigh Police Department said officers were conducting “proactive patrols” near the Supreme Sweepstakes on the 800 block of Rock Quarry Road when they approached Williams’ vehicle at 1:55 a.m. on Jan. 17. Bodycam video shows officers asking Williams’ and a man in the passenger seat to step out.

Police video shows an officer begin to pat down Williams when he finds a folded dollar bill in his pocket. Raleigh police said the officer suspected a white substance found in the bill was narcotics.

That officer is then seen attempting to handcuff Williams who begins to pull away. Video shows Williams being hit with stun gun prongs as he is running away from officers. Several officers try to restrain Williams but bodycam video and surveillance from a business showed he was able to overpower the officers and run off again.

Williams is seen tripping in a parking lot and falling on his face. Bodycam video from several officers show them struggling handcuff Williams again. At this point, Williams is tased a second time, directly on the body.

Williams can be heard telling officers he has heart problems. As officers struggle to get both his hands behind his back, Williams is tased a third time- again directly on this body.

At around 2 a.m., Williams is placed into handcuffs and officers call to dispatch for EMS. Just after that call is made, officers notice Williams is unresponsive. They attempt to render aid before asking dispatcher to speed up their response at 2:06 a.m.

Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3 a.m.

Six officers were placed on administrative duty following Williams’ death.