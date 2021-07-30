City of Archdale approves one of the largest developments in the city’s history

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you travel towards Archdale on the former English Farm property off Trindale Road, you may see acres of land filled with plenty of trees, but that will soon change,

“It’s going to be one of the largest if not the largest subdivisions in Archdale,” Archdale Mayor Lewis Dorsett said.

Archdale Caity Council recently voted to rezone more than 200 acres, which Desco Investment Company is looking to develop with up to 536 new homes.

Out of 230 acres, about 17 will be used for attached housing for townhomes and the rest will be single-family homes,

“The houses won’t be cookie-cutter houses. They’re going to be spaced out to where and they start at 1,500 square feet, and they have to have a garage. All have to have front porches, sidewalks on both sides of the road,” says Dorsett.

The development will include a number of extras for people who will call this place home.

“A dog park, the greenways, sidewalks, curbing gutter, recreation center, along with a pool. It joins the [YMCA], so it will tie in with a lot of the activities also,” Dorsett said.

It’s a development Morgan Miller says is long overdue.

“We still are a growing city, in comparison to other cities in this area like Thomasville and High Point, it’s a bit on the down-low. I really think these new houses will bring new people to this area,” Morgan Miller said.

“If we’re getting more people here, creating more jobs and giving people more places to live, depending on how much rent is — rent is crazy right now. If you get more places maybe they will compete more,” Chris Finely said.

“I’m tickled to death for Archdale, and I think it’s going to be a real positive for Archdale and set the bar for future development,” Dorsett said.

A traffic study must be conducted before construction begins.

The mayor tells FOX8, they are looking at about eight to 10 years before the project will be complete.