GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville city leader is facing charges after stealing money from a former police officer’s bank account who died in 2019.

City Councilwoman Rose Glover, who is also the mayor pro-tem, allegedly went to Howard Conner’s bank and got money out of his account after he died. Conner was a lieutenant with the Greenville Police Department until he retired in 2003.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is handling this case because of the Greenville Police Department’s conflict of interest.

Click here to read the indictment.