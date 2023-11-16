(WGHP) — The holiday season is here!

All throughout North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad, communities are celebrating the start of the holiday season with parades and tree lightings.

To help you get into the spirit, we’ve put together a guide to community-favorite Christmas festivities throughout the region.

Advance, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 9 — 10 a.m.

"We are so excited for the 2023 Advance Christmas Parade! ... Line up starts at 8 a.m. Be sure that you are in line by 9 a.m. at the latest. Shady-Gove Lineup: Walkers, Bands, Individual Entries like Antique Cars, 4 wheelers Fire Trucks, etc. Shady Grove Hut Lineup: Horses. LeBleu Lineup: Tractor Trailers and floats. Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the designated Line Up areas and ends at Peoples Creek Road and Magnolia Acres."

Archdale, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 3 — 3 p.m.

"What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than a Christmas parade with floats by area businesses, high school marching bands, vintage cars, beauty queens, dance troupes and Santa!"

Kersey Valley

1615 Kersey Valley Road

Archdale, NC 27263

Nov. 24-26; Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-23

"What is included with the tickets? Everything below except food and photos.Lights, Santa, Action!

"The farm has been transformed into a winter wonderland with over a million LED lights.

"Magical sets like the Snow Blizzard featuring 5ft snowflakes from 45ft up

"Traditional wireframe displays we all love

"Unique to Kersey Valley are custom-made static sets"

Tickets: $25 ages 4+. $15 for seniors 65+. Children ages 3 and under are free.

Creekside Park

214 Park Drive

Archdale, NC US 27263

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 4:30 p.m.

"We are excited to share with you that Run 5 Feed 5 and SerCo are teaming up to bring you a 5K charity event at Creekside Park. Run 5 Feed 5, is a 501c3 organization that hosts events throughout the year to fund programs that feed hungry children as well as stock a pantry for local schools. SerCo Club, is a 501c3 organization that hosts events throughout the year as well as helping families, kids and elders at Christmas since 1984.

"Run 5 Feed 5 and SerCo will co-host the second annual Be the Light 5K with the proceeds feeding hungry children and providing gifts for children and families in need this Christmas."

5K Run/Walk: $30. Virtual Run: $30.

Asheboro, N.C.

Friday, Dec. 1 — 7 p.m.

"Join us in Downtown Asheboro to kick off the holiday season during the Asheboro Christmas Parade. This event will be filled with music, beautifully decorated floats and thousands of people celebrating the season. The streets of Downtown Asheboro will be alive with Christmas spirit and many of the Downtown shops and restaurants will be open. Come out early and bring the whole family for the festivities!

"Note: The parade route will begin at the corner of Church and Sunset Avenue, head east on Sunset to Fayetteville Street, then south on Fayetteville Street, ending at Kivett Street.

"The Asheboro Christmas Parade is brought to you by the Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce and the City of Asheboro."

Boonville, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 4 p.m.

"Boonville Small Town Twilight Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 2nd! Lineup begins at 2:30 with parade beginning at 4. Our Grand Marshall is NC Senator Eddie Settle. Applications are on the Town of Boonville website. There will also be a Christmas Vendors Market at the Corner Lot! Make a day of it and bring the family to Boonville for food, fun and fellowship!"

Burlington, N.C.

Saturday, Nov. 18 —10 a.m.

"Floats, Bands, Dancers, Antique Cars, Horses && SANTA! Make plans to attend Burlington's annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18th beginning at 10am."

Clemmons, N.C.

Tanglewood Park

4061 Clemmons Road

Clemmons, NC 27012

Nov. 17 - Jan. 1

"Enjoy marshmallow roasting, holiday crafts, seasonal treats, and so much more by visiting S’moresville and the Gift Shop, located approximately halfway through the light show route!"

Tickets: $20 cash or $23 credit for families

Tuesday, Nov. 28 — 5:30 p.m.

"Come ring in the season at the Village of Clemmons annual Tree Lighting! DJ, train rides, hot chocolate, performances, snow and more!

"Festivities will begin at 5:30PM with the tree lighting taking place at 6:30PM."

Denton, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 10 a.m.

"The Denton Christmas Parade and Celebration is held the first Saturday in December, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The festivities include the Holiday Market, caroling in the park, carriage rides, & photos with Santa! The parade starts at noon."

Denton Farmpark

1072 Cranford Road,

Denton, NC 27239

Nov. 24-26; Dec. 1 – 3, 7 – 10, 14 – 17, 20-23, 26 & 27

"Visit the Denton Farm Park for a Christmas delight as they light up the train for the holidays! Take a 20-minute ride on the authentic steam train. Then stop off at the Gingerbread House for a fresh cookie and some hot cocoa. Join others at the church for some Christmas carols, or view the arts & crafts exhibits.

"Ride the Handy Dandy Railroad and see the lights and Nativity movie along the way. Visit the church and sing carols. Explore the service station, Gingerbread House, General Store, Doll Museum and all the Arts & Crafts exhibits. Take the tram down to visit the Reid Plantation or ride the horse-drawn wagon ride. Make sure to stop by Santa’s cabin for a visit. Food available and more!"

Tickets: $20 for adults. $6 for children 5-11. Children 4 and under are free.

Dobson, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 2 p.m.

Eden, N.C.

Friday, Nov. 24 — 6:30 p.m.

Gibsonville, N.C.

Friday, Nov. 16 — 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 — 2 p.m.

Graham, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 10 a.m.

The Graham Area Business Association presents the 62nd Annual Graham Christmas Parade. For more information or to register an entry for the parade, please visit https://www.grahamareabusinessassociation.org/.

Greensboro, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 12 p.m.

"The Greensboro Holiday Parade has been a downtown tradition for over 40 years. Featuring huge Macy’s-style balloons, spectators will also enjoy professional floats, dance and drill teams, and the area’s best middle school, high school and college bands as they march along the streets of downtown Greensboro."

McLaurin Farms

5601 N Church St.

Greensboro, NC 27455

Nov. 23 - Dec. 30

"Christmas at McLaurin Farms is an event that you do not want to miss! Memories are made at Christmas, and McLaurin Farms is here to help you do that, as our Christmas event is one of the highlights of our season. It’s so much more than your typical “drive-through” light show; it’s so much more! You can take a hayride through the lights. You have beautiful photo opportunities as well, and kids get to see Santa."

Ticket price: $25 admission + $3 fee. Bundles for groups available at a discount.

Alley next to Boxcar Arcade

120 W. Lewis St.

Greensboro, NC 27406

Dec. 1-31

"Take a walk along Peppermint Alley and enjoy festive family-friendly holiday decorations. It’s a selfie-lovers dream!"

Sunset Hills neighborhood

Greensboro, NC 27403

Lights usually go up after Thanksgiving

"Traditionally, Lighted Christmas Ball Season starts the day after Thanksgiving. This is a wonderful gift we give to the city. As a neighborhood, we raise a lot of money and collect a lot of food to feed those less fortunate. And there will be all the excitement with The Running of the Balls as we support that great event. Sunset Hills residents always seem to step up to help those in need."

Greensboro Science Center

4301 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27455

Nov. 22 - Dec. 1

"Step into a magical wonderland as Winter Wonderlights illuminates the Greensboro Science Center, both inside the museum and throughout the zoo, with dazzling lights and festive melodies. Journey through uniquely themed zones, including the aquarium, featuring 18 giant illuminated jellyfish. Delight in photo ops galore, from spinning peppermints to a beautiful 100-foot light tunnel. Get in the spirit with indoor sock skating, snow machines, a Dino Disco, and more! End your evening with a delightful spin on The Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel. Don't miss this cherished tradition, open from November 22nd, 2023, through December 31st, 2023, 5:30 pm to 10 pm daily. Join us for an unforgettable season of smiles and holiday fun!"

Center City Park

200 N. Elm St.

Greensboro, NC 27401

Friday, Dec. 1 — 5:30 p.m.

"The festival of lights has been a holiday tradition for almost 40 years. Each year, the festival includes holiday favorites like the community sing-along, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, Santa in Hamburger Square, and carolers and acoustic performances along Elm Street.

"You’ll find plenty of delicious treats throughout downtown and don’t forget –

finalize your shopping at one of the many downtown merchants who will be open late for Festival of Lights!"

High Point, N.C.

Saturday, Nov. 18 — 6 p.m.

"Join us as we light High Point’s 44-foot Christmas Tree. This beautiful tree is the largest, public Christmas Tree in the Piedmont. Even Clarke Griswold would be in awe of this tree! It has 8,300 more lights then his house had."

Sunday, Nov. 19 — 3 p.m.

"We are so excited to share with you the date for the 2023 High Point Holiday Festival Parade! It will be on Sunday, November 19th , 2023. Applications for the parade open on September 1st at highpointparade.com! Mark your Calendars!"

Jamestown, N.C.

Sunday, Dec. 3 — 3 p.m.

"Since 1999, the Jamestown Rotary Club has been proud to sponsor Jamestown’s annual Christmas Parade. Held on the first Sunday of December at 3:00 pm, the parade features floats, bands, scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and much more. Since 2017, Jamestown Rotary has been joined by the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA and the Jamestown Business Association as cosponsors, and the result has been bigger and better parades each year. Streaming down Jamestown’s Main Street for more than an hour, our 2022 parade included 92 entries."

Jonesville & Elkin, N.C.

Cypress Trails

157 Interstate Way

Elkin, NC 28621

Nov. 23-25, 30; Dec. 1-3, 7-10, 14-24, 28-39

"This unique event includes:

two forest trails: Woodland Way and the Frozen Forest

one field trail with holiday-themed displays

a maze of lights

a GIANT ornament-perfect for picture taking!

Singing reindeer

A NEW “Christmas Song Riddles” display

AND MORE!"

Tickets: $11.75 for adults (13+). $7.75 for youth (24 months-12.

Saturday, Dec. 10 — 3 p.m.

"This year's 'Santa's Workshop' themed parade is sure to be a delight."

Friday, Dec. 2 — 6:30 p.m.

"Every year, on the first Friday of December, Elkin celebrates the start of the holiday season by lighting up downtown Main Street! The first sign of Christmas is the arrival of Santa's Mailbox inside the Elkin Post Office. Downtown merchants start lining their storefront windows with the warm glow of twinkle lights. And the music of the season is heard all around town. Throughout the weekend, Elkin merchants and restaurants will be open offering seasonal promotions."

Kernersville, N.C.

Downtown Kernersville

136 East Mountain Street

Kernersville, NC 27284

Saturday, Dec. 2 - Sunday, Dec. 3

"Join us for a weekend long event in Kernersville. Saturday December 2nd will start our event with Christmas Around Kernersville. Take advantage of shopping and supporting local to finish up last minute Christmas Shopping. Come out to see if you can find where Santa will be shopping for his gifts for Mrs. Claus!"

Sunday, Dec. 3 — 2:30 p.m.

"Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Kernersville. Come and see the area’s largest Christmas parade. Downtown Kernersville will come alive with the sounds of Christmas as over two thousand parade participants celebrate the coming of Christmas. The annual parade features marching bands, fire trucks, dance groups, antique cars, professionally decorated floats and of course, an appearance from Santa."

King, N.C.

Friday, Dec. 1 — 7 p.m

"The West Stokes High School band will begin playing Christmas music at 6:30 p.m. Santa will be in the Spainhour Cabin to visit and take pictures with children (Please bring your own camera). Light refreshments and chicken stew will be served free."

Lewisville, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 10 — 3 p.m.

"Each year brings more participation than the year before as parade crowds grow larger and larger. There is usually a large number of floats, dance and drill teams, marching bands from local High Schools and a special guest from the North Pole, and lots of candy for kids of all ages. It is a very exciting event for citizens, as we showcase the beautiful town of Lewisville, NC, every year. We encourage Lewisville citizens to come out, join the fun and get your Christmas festivities jump-started."

Lexington, N.C.

Monday, Dec. 4 — 6 p.m.

Liberty, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 2:30 p.m.

"Come Celebrate Christmas in downtown Liberty, listen to Live Music, shop at our Holiday Market, play at the Kidzone, get a free picture with Santa, all while eating free hotdogs, hot cocoa, and roasting s'mores on the open fire! This is a great day for the whole family! Don't forget every picture taken with Santa enters you in for a chance to win 1 of 8 bike giveaways!"

Madison & Mayodan, N.C.

Friday, Dec. 1 — 5 p.m.

"Join us Friday, December 1st to visit Santa, Christmas and Gift Vendors, Christmas Carolers, Visits with Characters, S'mores and Hot Chocolate, Bounce House, and much more! The event is from 5-8 pm and tree lighting is at 6 pm. Rain or Shine!"

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 10 a.m.

"Enjoy a day of shopping and special activities with our downtown merchants! Saturday, December 2nd 10 am until 6 pm Followed by the tree lighting ceremony at Madison Town Hall"

Saturday, Dec. 9 — 1 p.m.

"Come see the only Rockingham County parade that crosses two towns on Saturday, December 9th at 1 pm. The parade starts in downtown Mayodan and follows 2nd Avenue (Mayodan)/Highway Street (Madison) to Decatur Street and downtown Madison. The parade starts promptly at 1 pm."

Mebane, N.C.

Friday, Dec. 1 — 7 p.m.

"The City of Mebane is proud to present the annual Mebane Christmas Parade! The parade is held at night on the first Friday in December at 7 p.m. in downtown Mebane (December 1, 2023). It is the area’s only nighttime parade and is so much fun for the whole family. The parade has taken place for many years featuring over 100 entries including businesses, churches, school groups and so on. The Mebane Recreation and Parks Department is dedicated to providing the parade in a safe and fun environment."

Mocksville, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 2 p.m.

"The holiday season would not be complete without Mocksville’s Hometown Christmas Parade. This beloved tradition is sure to get you in the spirit. The parade is an annual holiday event that has delighted young and old for decades.

"The Hometown Christmas parade is different every year, but one thing that remains the same is the heart of this town and the joy of the season."

Mount Airy, N.C.

Saturday, Nov. 25 — 5 p.m.

"Join us on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. for the Downtown ​Mount Airy Christmas Parade sponsored by the Downtown Business Association. The parade will leave from Veteran's Park at 5:00 p.m. Please plan to arrive at the park no later than 4:00 p.m. Come downtown early and stay all day for various fun activities, and SHOP SMALL to support our local businesses!"

North Wilkesboro, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 1 — 3 p.m.

"Parade starts on Main Street in North Wilkesboro and ends in Wilkesboro. Presented by Wilkes Chamber of Commerce"

Pilot Mountain, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 5:30 p.m.

"Special carols will be performed by NC Honors Chorus members and alumni. The Winners of the Downtown Window Decorating Contest will be announced. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 530pm"

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 6 p.m.

"Immediately following the Tree Lighting Ceremony we invite you to stay and enjoy our 53rd Annual Christmas Parade where you can see dancing, horses, cheerleaders, marching band, traditional favorites like floats, tractors, cars, public safety vehicles and more! Parade occurs on Main Street between East Surry High School and Academy Street. The Christmas Parade is hosted by the Pilot Mountain Rescue & EMS Squad 86."

Pleasant Garden, N.C.

Sunday, Dec. 3 — 3 p.m.

"For over 40 years Pleasant Garden has hosted an annual Christmas Parade featuring bands, floats, performance teams and classic vehicles. "

Randleman, N.C.

Thursday, Dec. 7 — 7 p.m

"Randleman is proud to announce the 2023 Christmas Parade. The parade this year will be Thursday, December 7th starting at 7pm. The parade will begin on the corner of Main St. and Swain St. and travel Main St. towards High Point St. The City Christmas Tree located in Commerce Square will be lit at the conclusion of the parade. So please make plans to attend the lighting of the tree after the parade."

Ramseur

Millstone Creek Orchards

506 Parks Crossroads Church Rd.

Ramseur, NC 27316

Nov. 24-26; Dec. 9-10, 16-17

"Unwrap the magic of the season at our Christmas with the Kringles Adventure and join us for a day filled with holiday cheer, family fun and cherished memories! Enjoy a mini photo session with professional photographers, capturing the joy of the season in Santa's sleigh. Meet our adorable & festive Christmas cow, embark on an orchard hayride, and create reindeer food for Santa's reindeer. Plus, no Christmas adventure is complete without a visit to Santa and Mrs. Claus! Get ready for a day of Christmas cookie decorating and spreading holiday spirit with loved ones. Book your spot today and let the festivities begin!"

Reidsville, N.C.

Sunday, Nov. 19 — 4 p.m.

"2023 Reidsville Christmas Parade will be Sunday, November 19th starting at 4 pm. The parade route is Scales Street from Richardson Drive to the Reidsville Police parking lot. This year's theme is 'Light it up.'"

Rural Hall, N.C.

Sunday, Dec. 3 — 2:30 p.m.

"Mark your calendars, father your loved ones, and join us for a magical and memorable start to the holiday season at the Rural Hall Christmas Parade."

Sparta, N.C.

Saturday, Nov. 25 — 2 p.m.

Spencer, N.C.

N.C. Transportation Museum

1 Samuel Spencer Dr.

Spencer, NC 28159

Nov. 10-11, 17-19, 24-26; Dec. 1-3, 7-10, 12-23

"Inspired by the hit movie, this holiday favorite comes to life as you and your family take a magical trip on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride! Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, families are sure to enjoy their trip to the North Pole, complete with hot chocolate and cookies served on board the train. Passengers are entertained by a reading of Chris Van Allsburg’s classic, The Polar Express. Upon arrival at the North Pole, passengers deboard to watch Santa present the first gift of Christmas. Before exiting the train at Candy Cane Lane, all passengers who BELIEVE will receive their own sleigh bell.

"Experience the joy of caroling and holiday entertainment that will surely become an annual family tradition. Children of all ages are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride and join in on the magic of Christmas!"

Staley, N.C.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 — 3 p.m.

Stokesdale, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 9 — 2 p.m.

"Mark your calendars because the Town of Stokesdale is thrilled to announce our annual Christmas Parade, coming to Downtown Stokesdale on Saturday, December 09, 2023, at 2:00 pm!

"This year, we're taking things up a notch, thanks to the support of outside organizations! We're adding food trucks, craft vendors, and amazing musical acts to kick off the festivities early, leading up to the much-anticipated parade at 2:00 pm."

Stoneville, N.C.

Friday, Dec. 1 — 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 6 p.m.

Thomasville, N.C.

Saturday, Nov. 18 — 5 p.m.

"Join us in Downtown Thomasville on Saturday November 18th for the Annual 'Light up the Holidays!' Come check out the Christmas Window Displays, the lighting of the Christmas tree, Santa, train rides, food trucks and more!"

Saturday, Dec. 9 — 11 a.m.

"The Thomasville NC Christmas Parade is typically held on the second Saturday in December. The parade route winds through downtown Thomasville and features floats, marching bands, dance groups, live camels, and other performers. The parade is a family-friendly event, and there is always plenty of candy and other treats handed out to the crowd."

Walkertown, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 9 — 1 p.m.

Walnut Cove, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 9 — 2 p.m.

Wentworth, N.C.

Friday, Dec. 1 — 5:30 p.m.

"The 3rd annual Wentworth Christmas in the Park event will take place on Dec 1, 2023, from 5:30pm-8:00pm at the Wentworth Park. Join the Town of Wentworth and Wentworth Elementary for an evening of Christmas fun! There will be kids' craft & games stations, free hot dogs, Christmas movies, music, vendors, Duck Donuts, and Santa Claus! There will also be a mini-parade through the park at 6:00pm and a Christmas Tree Lighting at 7:00pm." For more information, call 336-342-6288."

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 5 p.m.

"For many years, the Winston-Salem Jaycees ran the Holiday Parade. The Winston-Salem Ambassadors are honored to take up the mantle. ... Due to the Parade changing (organizational) hands, please expect changes."

Yadkinville, N.C.

Friday, Dec. 1 — 6 p.m.

"The Town of Yadkinville Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Friday, December 1st at 6:00 p.m. at the Yadkinville Community Park. The Forbush Middle School Ensemble will be performing. Refreshments will be served."

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 10 a.m.

"The Yadkinville Parade will be Saturday, December 2nd beginning at 10:00 a.m. Contact the Yadkinville Fire Department for information and instructions on how to submit an entry into the parade."

Yanceyville, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 3 p.m.

"Join us as we celebrate Christmas in Caswell with our annual themed parade and Maker’s Market. This year, the parade will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 2nd. It will take its usual route from Bartlett Yancey High School, down Main Street, and end at the Food Lion parking lot. The parade theme this year is 'Gingerbread Houses.'

"The parade will be immediately followed by the Maker’s Market. Be sure to come out and see what your friends and neighbors across the community have been working on. This is a wonderful opportunity to support our local crafters, makers, and vendors while checking some things off your Christmas gift list! To participate in the Maker’s Market, please reach out to Caswell Arts at caswellarts.org. The Market will also have food trucks and live music provided by The Shag Doctorz. Be sure to bring a lawn chair if you’d like to hear them perform, they’ll be live on the Pavillion stage from 4pm to 6pm.

Saturday, Dec. 2 — 6 p.m.

"Finish off the night of fun with the annual Tree Lighting at 6 pm. Every year, the community gathers around the large tree set in the lawn next to the Richmond-Miles History Museum and watches it come to life with the light of the holiday season. Before you leave, be sure to explore the many opportunities and activities of the night; including a photo with Santa! We can’t wait to see you all there!"

To add an event to our list, send information to news@wghp.com.