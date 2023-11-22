AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — While many people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, one organization is busy getting ready for the next holiday. N.C. Support Our Troops is working to provide a Christmas for our American soldiers.

Inside their new location at the Cross and Crown Bookstore in Ayden, it looks like Santa’s workshop. Volunteers are hard at work and have been for months.

It’s the organization’s busiest time. They’re now packing the Christmas boxes with mini trees, ornaments, Christmas cards, candy, tea, toiletries and other items.

“The holidays are the hardest time to be away from family and friends,” said Barbara Whitehead, the founder of N.C. Support Our Troops.

Once the boxes are packed, they get taken to the post office.

“We’ve mailed over 254 care packages, which are Christmas in a box,” Whitehead said. “Just this morning, we’re mailing 50 more boxes.”

The organization has already gotten several donations from local churches and schools.

“If we can provide just a little touch of home with Christmas decorations, the cookies, the candies, all of those things remind them they are not forgotten,” Whitehead said.

They still need donations. It takes about $22 to mail one of the boxes. If you want to make a monetary donation or any Christmas items to put inside of the boxes, you can contact them through their Facebook page. They also have an Amazon wish list. You can also drop off at their location in Ayden at the Cross and Crown Bookstore, located at 3928 Lee Street.