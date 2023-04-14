RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is currently searching for a suspect along Capital Boulevard that kidnapped a child, it confirmed to CBS 17 Thursday night.

Police said at 11:20 p.m. that the child has been found in the abandoned stolen vehicle on East Millbrook Road and had been reunited with their mother. EMS evaluated the child.

Raleigh police said the child was abducted from a Han-dee Hugo’s in the 2800 block of Capital Boulevard around 10:19 p.m., but the specific block and direction of travel the suspect took off with the child were not disclosed Thursday night.

No details on the car were given.

The age of the child and suspect information is not known.