RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they are investigating after a child overdosed at a daycare center this week.

At about 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, officers said they were called to the KinderCare at 2300 Bridgeport Drive in reference to a reported overdose.

When they arrived, they said they found a child impacted by “some sort of drug.”

The child was taken to the hospital to be checked, according to the police department.

Their current status is unknown.

Police said a criminal investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for KinderCare said a teacher’s employment was ended as a result of the incident.

They shared the following statement with CBS 17:

At KinderCare, nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care. Because the alleged incident happened under the care and supervision of one of our teachers, we decided to end the teacher’s employment. The teacher in question is no longer a KinderCare employee. KinderCare Spokesperson