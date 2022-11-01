HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child suffered a wound from gunfire in a road rage incident in Orange County Monday night, Hillsborough police said.

Orange County deputies responded around 7 p.m. to a Shell/Quality Mart at 1414 U.S. 70, officials said in a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A man involved in the road rage reported the incident between himself and an SUV driver, the sheriff’s office said.

A report said the first incident happened as the cars were traveling southbound on N.C. 86 north of Hillsborough. One shot was fired from the SUV at the man’s car along Revere Road, Hillsborough police said in a separate news release.

Later, as the cars were traveling in and out of the Hillsborough city limits, the SUV driver fired “several shots” at the man who had his young son in the car with him.

Deputies confirmed the man’s car had “damage consistent with gunfire.” One of the bullets hit his 4-year-old son who was in a safety seat in the sedan, causing a back injury.

The boy was treated at the scene by EMS crews, police said.

No information on the people involved was released.

Hillsborough police are investigating the portion of the incident on Revere Road, while the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the part of the incident that involved the injury of the child.

Anyone who witnessed these events is asked to call Investigator Kyle Borland at (919) 245-2915. The investigation remains ongoing.