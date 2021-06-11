Child hospitalized after gunfire erupts in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A child is hospitalized following a reported shooting Thursday night in west Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in the 3700 block of Carlyle Drive

According to CMPD, shots were fired into a home and a child who was inside the house was struck by the gunfire. FOX 46 has been told the child is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No word if a suspect has been identified at this time.

