Child, 2 adults shot inside vehicle off interstate in Orange County, sheriff’s office says

Mebane police have blocked off Industrial Drive as they investigate an early-morning shooting on Wednesday (Crystal Price).

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was among three people shot while inside a vehicle just off the interstate in Orange County on Wednesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to CBS 17 that calls regarding a shooting into a vehicle came in just after 7:50 a.m. in the area of Industrial Drive, which is off where Interstate 40 turns into Interstate 85 just outside Mebane.

According to authorities, three victims showed up at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. The ages of the victims are not known at this time, but at least one of the victims is a child.

It’s not known at this time what led up to the shooting or the severity of the injuries suffered by the victims.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and will provide more information as it develops.