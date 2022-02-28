Chick-fil-A giving away free chicken sandwiches in Triangle to celebrate Carolina Hurricanes win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — You can get a free chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A, and you’ve got the Carolina Hurricanes to thank!
Whenever the Canes win a playoff game at home, Chick-fil-A celebrates by giving fans a free sandwich in the Chick-fil-A app in the Greater Triangle area. Location services must be on in order to redeem the offer.
The offer must be claimed by midnight the following day or on Monday following a Saturday game, and it’s only one sandwich per person.
Unfortunately, this deal is not available at all Chick-fil-A locations in the Carolinas. You can only redeem the offer at a Chick-fil-A in the Greater Triangle area. A full list of participating locations is included below.
- Holly Springs at Southpark Village
- Sanford
- Skibo Square
- Raeford Road
- Ramsey Street
- Townridge Square
- Harrison Square
- Crabtree Valley Mall
- Triangle Town Center
- Garner Town Square
- White Oak Crossing
- Southern Pines
- University Mall
- North Hills
- Smithfield
- Waverly Place
- South Square DTO
- Roxboro Rd.
- Stone Creek Village
- Apex, Beaver Creek
- Cary Crossroads
- Six Forks & Strickland
- Lake Boone Trail
- Capital Crossing
- Falls Village FSU
- Cameron Village
- Fuquay Varina
- Brier Creek Parkway FSU
- Cary Towne Center
- Cobb Corners FSU
- Fayetteville Street Mall
- Hillsborough Road
- Lumberton
- Streets of Southpoint
- Parkside Towne Commons
- Wilson
- Wake Forest
- Knightdale at Midway Plantation
- Cross Creek Mall
- Roanoke Rapids
- Henderson FSU
- Berkeley Commons
- Rennaissance Village
- Research Triangle Park