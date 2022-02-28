Chick-fil-A giving away free chicken sandwiches in Triangle to celebrate Carolina Hurricanes win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — You can get a free chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A, and you’ve got the Carolina Hurricanes to thank!

Whenever the Canes win a playoff game at home, Chick-fil-A celebrates by giving fans a free sandwich in the Chick-fil-A app in the Greater Triangle area. Location services must be on in order to redeem the offer.

The offer must be claimed by midnight the following day or on Monday following a Saturday game, and it’s only one sandwich per person.

Unfortunately, this deal is not available at all Chick-fil-A locations in the Carolinas. You can only redeem the offer at a Chick-fil-A in the Greater Triangle area. A full list of participating locations is included below.

Holly Springs at Southpark Village

Sanford

Skibo Square

Raeford Road

Ramsey Street

Townridge Square

Harrison Square

Crabtree Valley Mall

Triangle Town Center

Garner Town Square

White Oak Crossing

Southern Pines

University Mall

North Hills

Smithfield

Waverly Place

South Square DTO

Roxboro Rd.

Stone Creek Village

Apex, Beaver Creek

Cary Crossroads

Six Forks & Strickland

Lake Boone Trail

Capital Crossing

Falls Village FSU

Cameron Village

Fuquay Varina

Brier Creek Parkway FSU

Cary Towne Center

Cobb Corners FSU

Fayetteville Street Mall

Hillsborough Road

Lumberton

Streets of Southpoint

Parkside Towne Commons

Wilson

Wake Forest

Knightdale at Midway Plantation

Cross Creek Mall

Roanoke Rapids

Henderson FSU

Berkeley Commons

Rennaissance Village

Research Triangle Park