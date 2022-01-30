Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA and Miss North Carolina, dies at 30

NEW YORK (AP) — Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died at age 30.

Kryst was a graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law in Winston-Salem and was Miss North Carolina USA prior to being crowned Miss USA.

Police said Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family confirmed her death in a statement.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 07: Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of “Like A Boss” at SVA Theater on January 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miss USA Cheslie Kryst appears onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Cheslie Kryst attends Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI – BGC Office – Inside on September 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 25: Cheslie Kryst attends Black Girls Rock 2019 Hosted By Niecy Nash at NJPAC on August 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for BET)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: Cheslie Kryst visits the BUILD Series to discuss Winning “Miss USA” at Build Studio on May 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” the statement said. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Kryst received her Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration in 2017 from Wake Forest University School of Law in Winston-Salem. She went on to win the Miss North Carolina pageant and later the Miss USA pageant in 2019, and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year.

In a statement Sunday, the nationally syndicated program “Extra” called her “not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

According to police, Kryst’s body was found at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday in front of the Orion building, a high-rise on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for those in distress: 1-800-273-8255.