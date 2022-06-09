RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The “cheese-rolling champion of the world,” North Carolinian Abby Lampe, is working with a North Carolina company to sell merchandise, and she says she plans to donate her cut to charity.

T-shirt honoring Abby Lampe (Courtesy of Iconic Heroes)

Recent North Carolina State University graduate and viral sensation Abby Lampe, 21, of Smithfield, was named the victor in the women’s division of the 2022 Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake near Gloucester, England, on Sunday, according to a statement released by the university.

Her unusual story was covered not only FOX8 but also Sports Illustrated, the Raleigh News & Observer, Thrillist and Southern Living, among other publications.

Now, she’s being honored with a T-shirt from North Carolina-based company Iconic Heroes. The company focuses on creating products to let fans show their support for North Carolina star athletes who may not otherwise have merchandise.

“North Carolina native and recent NC state graduate, 21-year old Abby Lampe won the 2022 Cooper’s Hill World Cheese-Rolling Championship in Gloucester, England,” the company says in the shirt description. “Lampe’s iconic win made history as she became the First American Woman to roll down the bumpy 200-yard hill + hoist the 7-pound cheese, winning the British cheese chasing race thought to date back six centuries. Cop Lampe’s limited edition 2022 Cheese Race Championship tee + celebrate greatness, only available via Iconic Heroes!”

Abby’s shirt, which is selling for $32 starting Thursday, is a white T-shirt with a red circle crossed with a red and blue stripe, much like the cheese at the heart of the competition. The shirt includes the words “Cooper’s Hill Cheese Race World Champion 2022 Gloucester, England” printed in red text. Abby’s signature is included above a small U.S. flag.

NC woman becomes ‘cheese-rolling champion of the world’ (courtesy Sagan Lampe)

Abby tells us that she plans to donate all of the revenue that she receives from the shirt to charity. She is letting her Instagram followers choose the charity.

“All the revenue I earn from this will go to a charity that you guys can choose!” she wrote on Instagram. “I will suggest some charities below and all you have to do is like the one you want to have the money go to! Feel free to suggest any other ones!”

She listed the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Kay Yow Cancer Fund, Flint Water Fund, National Alliance to End Homelessness and a local charity in Brockworth, England, where the cheese-rolling took place.

Abby Lampe, 21, of Smithfield, woke up on Monday to find a video of her winning the women’s division of the 2022 Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake near Gloucester, England, had gone viral on multiple social media sites.

During the contest, a wheel of cheese is rolled down a hill, and contestants go tumbling after it. The contestant who catches the cheese wheel wins and also gets to keep it as their prize.

After a 15-second roll down a 200-yard hill, Abby celebrated her win at a nearby pub with her prize cheese wheel in hand.

The cheese-chasing competition is an ancient tradition that goes back to pre-Roman times, experts say.

Abby woke up at 4:30 a.m. the day after her victory to respond to media requests from all across North Carolina.

“It’s been kind of wild,” she said. “I didn’t expect to be doing any of that this morning.”

As her followers on social media doubled during the day after her big win, she updated her biography on Instagram to “2022 women’s cheese rolling world champion.”

Governor Roy Cooper even congratulated Abby in a tweet, saying “This is quite the accomplishment. Congrats Abby Lampe on becoming cheese-rolling champion of the world.”