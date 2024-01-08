SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cheerwine’s hometown of Salisbury will host the annual Cheerwine Festival on May 18 from noon to 10 p.m., according to a Cheerwine news release.

The 107-year-old soft drink’s namesake event will feature live music from local and national acts, Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, family-friendly activities, arts and crafts and more.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Cheerwine Festival to Salisbury,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “This event brings the community together in a meaningful way, and we’re excited to see both new and familiar faces as we mark another year of the Festival.”

Cheerwine and the City of Salisbury are expanding the footprint this year to accommodate the increasing number of people at the festival.

“We’re enlarging the festival area … with the goal of having the most memorable festival yet,” Harper said.

The full musical lineup and additional details will be released in the coming weeks.

Vendor applications are open here. Merchants have until Friday, Feb. 2, to submit their application.

The Cheerwine Festival started in 2017 to celebrate the soda’s 100th anniversary. it draws tens of thousands of people each year. Last year’s festival generated more than $5 million for the city.

“The Cheerwine Festival is more than just a celebration. It’s a significant contributor to Salisbury’s cultural and economic vitality,” Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander said. “We’re proud to host this event that honors our city’s heritage.”

Last year’s Festival coincided with Cheerwine Day” in North Carolina, which was proclaimed by Governor Roy Cooper.