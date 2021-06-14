Check your tickets: $100,000 Powerball ticket bought in NC expiring soon

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you play Powerball in North Carolina, especially in Brunswick County, check any tickets you have to make sure you don’t have a $100,000 winner from the Dec. 19 drawing.

The ticket that won the prize expires on Friday, June 18, according to the NC Education Lottery.

The winner bought the ticket at the Circle K at 51 River Road in Belville in Brunswick County.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on four of the five white balls and the red Powerball in the drawing.

The winning numbers were: 27-32-34-43-52 and 13.

To claim the $100,000 prize, the winner must present the ticket at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on June 18.

This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the drawing.