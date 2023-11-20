HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — What should you expect if you’re hitting the road for holiday week travel?

Thanksgiving is coming up quick, and a lot of folks across the Piedmont Triad will be hitting the road at some point during this holiday week! So what’s the weather looking like for all your holiday activity needs?

Monday

A chilly morning on Monday, with temperatures hovering close to the freezing mark. Expect clouds to increase through the day and highs to get into the upper 50s, which is normal for this time of year.

Otherwise, a clear and lovely late-fall day before the showers move in overnight.

Tuesday

Expect any Tuesday morning travel to be wet and unpleasant, but it won’t be quite as cold as Monday morning, with lows hanging out in the mid-40s. Rain should be steady throughout Tuesday, which officials hope could help quash a fire burning in Stokes County, with the possibility for thunderstorms cropping up later in the afternoon and into the evening.

The primary threat from any storms will be damaging winds, as the Triad and points southward will be under a “level 1” or marginal risk for severe weather.

Wednesday

The showers will persist into Wednesday morning, but the cold front will pass to the east and skies will become partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving

On the big turkey day, we can expect highs in the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies, but no rain in the forecast for the day. So those outdoor Thanksgiving Day plans can continue, if you have them, and if you’re making the long drive to the in-laws, you shouldn’t have a hard time.

Maybe grab a jacket before you head out the door, but otherwise enjoy a nice holiday. Ultimately, this is a pretty normal, average Thanksgiving day forecast, based on the historical data that Piedmont Triad International Airport records.

Friday

If you’re hitting the shops for Black Friday, you might want to keep the umbrella handy just in case. Another cold front will be teaming with some low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that could kick up some showers here in the Piedmont Triad. There’s a 40% chance of rain.

Highs will be in the mid-50s, so a jacket might be part of your essential shopping gear, too.

After that, the weekend is shaping up to look beautiful!