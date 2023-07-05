LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As thousands head to area lakes to celebrate Independence Day, one boat is on Lake Norman for another purpose.

Matt Latino spoke to Queen City News Tuesday while standing in what he calls a ‘food truck on water.’

“Quite a few people have wanted this for a while, and we made it happen,” Latino said. “Everything that we did, a lot of thought was put into it.”

About a year ago, he and his business partner, Carter Watkins, came up with an idea. Instead of people coming to you when hungry on a boat, you go to them.

“We’ve got double smash burgers, spiced mango shrimp tacos, gourmet grilled cheese, and a New England-style hot dog,” Watkins said. “There is a lot of work that goes into prep, and there is a lot of work that goes into cleaning up, but the aspect of just being here, like once you start cooking, it’s fun.”

These guys are changing the game! 👏⛵️🍔 | Check out Lake Norman's 'food truck on water.' @TaylorYoungNews' full story: https://t.co/ATfyZxKLjK pic.twitter.com/eK2RU4M6rH — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) July 4, 2023

The Snack Barge hit the water this past Memorial Day Weekend, becoming the first permitted food boat through Iredell Environmental Health and Safety since 1984.

“You’ve got music going, people are having drinks and coming up complimenting your food, or you, you are meeting friends,” Watkins said.

When it’s not doing private events, it’s parked near sand bars or circling the lake for customers.

“We cater to any sort of event,” Watkins said. “We’ve got QR codes all around, so if you are sitting out on your boat or wherever you can scan the QR code and order from there.”

One thing to two are still getting used to: the waves.

“We’ve gotten semi-used to it,” Watkins admitted. “We literally wear life jackets when we drive this thing. Clearly, it’s terrifying to drive.”

They have a plan for that.

The Snack Barge will soon add a pontoon for extra sturdiness while on the water.

“We wanted to make it very structural sound,” Latino said. “I know you see it moving around a lot, but it’s very solid.”

The Snack Barge doesn’t just stick to the water. The co-owners can also put it on a trailer to bring to events around the area.