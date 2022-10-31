GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks.

And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro.

GasBuddy and AAA both report the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Greensboro area to be down for the third week in a row: GasBuddy recorded a decline of 5.2 cents, with AAA at 4.6 cents.

Both are up from last month by about 8 cents (AAA) and 10 cents (GasBuddy) but are ever closer to the same price from last year, with GasBuddy reporting prices up about 8 cents and AAA about 13.6 cents.

No matter how you look at it, the prices continue to remain at their post-pandemic levels across North Carolina and the nation, although those figures are declining as well.

GasBuddy says its weekly surveys of 11 million price points found the national average fell by 4.7 cents, to $3.72. AAA has the average at $3.762. In North Carolina, the declines were by 5.6 cents to $3.36 (GasBuddy) and 5 cents to $3.394 (AAA).

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in his weekly statement. “The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes.

“With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends.”

Given those trends, you might want to celebrate that GasBuddy reported the cheapest gallon of gas in North Carolina to be the $2.89 per gallon being charged at the BP outlet at 3220 E. Gate City Blvd. The next closest in the state was $3 at a BP on Yorkmont Road in Charlotte.

The Pantry Shop on West English Road in High Point also ranked among the 10 cheapest, at $3.09. The most expensive gallon in the state was $3.99.

If you want historic comparisons, the highest prices recorded by AAA were $4.657 per gallon in Greensboro on June 14 and $4.671 statewide a day earlier.

In Winston-Salem the average this week is $3.36, down 4 cents, GasBuddy reported, and in Durham, which trends higher, the price was $3.49, down 1.2 cents.

But the diesel

The real decelerating factor for this positive news, though, is in the price for diesel fuel, an issue that also can affect consumer prices on goods because of the higher cost to transport them. North Carolina is seeing higher prices than most of the country.

AAA reports diesel prices fell in North Carolina this week by 2.4 cents, to $5.51, but that’s about 40 cents a month higher than last month. And GasBuddy says the national average price fell by 2.39 cents to $5.28, or about 23 cents lower than in North Carolina.

De Haan says diesel is part of what he sees as challenges for future fuel prices. “Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead,” he said.

Historical trends

GasBuddy’s historical average gasoline prices for Halloween in Greensboro and the national average going back a decade:

GSO U.S.

2021: $3.26 $3.38

2020: $1.92 $2.11

2019: $2.40 $2.61

2018: $2.63 $2.77

2017: $2.31 $2.48

2016: $2.16 $2.20

2015: $2.05 $2.17

2014: $2.86 $2.99

2013: $3.23 $3.27

2012: $3.38 $3.51