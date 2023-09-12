WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A chase that began on Monday, where officials said shots were fired by the suspect, resulted in an arrest on Tuesday.

Gary Wayne Devane, 35, was charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, 10 counts of Felony Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Dwelling. Devane also has various pending felony warrants from multiple agencies.

On Monday at around 10 p.m., Wallace Police officers tried to stop Devans, who was on a motorcycle and appeared to be impaired. Devans refused to stop and traveled into Pender County on US Hwy. 117.

Wallace police contacted law enforcement in Pender County for assistance. A short time later, officials said the driver pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at the officers. As the shots were being fired, a second vehicle ran off onto the shoulder of the road. Fearing the driver had been shot, Wallace officers stopped to check on the person as the suspect got away.

During the shooting, a home on US Hwy. 117 was also struck by a bullet.

Pender County units located the motorcycle abandoned at the end of Harley Drive. A manhunt began with K9 units and drones but, after five hours, the suspect wasn’t located. On Tuesday, around 10:30 a.m., the suspect was spotted by a resident in the area. The search resumed and the suspect was eventually captured around 12:30 p.m.

The NC State Highway Patrol also assisted in the search.