DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a stolen car is facing felony charges after a stop sign violation near the Durham office of the N.C. State Highway Patrol led to a high-speed chase and crash late Saturday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. when the driver of a Nissan Sentra went through a stop sign and was spotted by a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, according to Sgt. D.R. Eanes, with the highway patrol.

The violation happened on Liberty Street just off South Miami Boulevard, about a block from the highway patrol’s Durham offices, Eanes told CBS 17.

The trooper tried to stop the car and ran the tag, which indicated it was stolen, Eanes said.

The wrecked stolen Nissan Sentra along N.C. 147 Saturday night. Photo by Jackson Gillette/CBS 17

The Senta driver then took off and led the trooper on a high-speed chase, he said. The driver finally crashed along N.C. 147/Durham Freeway near U.S. 15/501.

Images from the scene showed heavy damage to the Nissan, which appeared to have flipped during the wreck.

The driver, a man from Durham, is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges, Eanes said.

Two passengers in the stolen car suffered minor injuries.

The name of the driver was not released. Eanes also said the speeds involved in the crash could not be released Sunday night.

The chase and crash are still under investigation, he said.