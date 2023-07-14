CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suspects are wanted after smashing into cases and stealing jewelry from a south Charlotte pawn shop on Thursday, June 29.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at Smart Pawn & Jewelry on the 3100 block of South Boulevard near Greystone Road.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects making a right for one of the jewelry cases, smashing it with a hammer, and swiping what they could while customers and employees watched, stunned.

VIDEO 🚨📽️ | Stunned customers watch $38K worth of jewelry get stolen from south Charlotte pawn shop. More from @BrienBlakelyTV: https://t.co/7zk7n3Lc7W pic.twitter.com/HCLb6SOhRj — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) July 14, 2023

One employee called the police, but within seconds of arriving, the two suspects were already out the door and on their way in a dark sedan stealing about $38,000 worth of merchandise.

“We believe they’ve been involved in at least three or four other smash n’ grabs in the area,” CMPD Det. Rick Smith from Charlotte Crime Stoppers says.

If you recognize the suspects, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip by phone to the P3 tips app.

There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.