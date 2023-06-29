CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Video released by the Charlotte Area Transit System to Queen City News on Wednesday shows a violent altercation that happened earlier this month on a CATS light rail train in the South End area.

The LYNX Blue Line service in South End was briefly suspended on Thursday, June 15, due to the altercation. The incident happened around 5 p.m. aboard a train on the 3100 block of South Boulevard near Chick-Fil-A.

Video obtained by Queen City News shows two people struggling to pry a knife from one of the passenger’s hands.

“There’s a lot of profanity, quite frankly, and I don’t know what it was about, but they were upset with each other,” said Tom Ownbey, a witness. “The older gentleman lunged at the other gentleman, and that’s when I was like, ‘I got to get out of here.’”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said two individuals were fighting on the train, and when it stopped, the fight moved onto the platform area.

“It got really intense, really, really fast, even though we were kind of still watching them,” said Ownbey.

Multiple released videos show three people struggling for the knife while other passengers beg the man to drop it. CMPD said two individuals sustained ‘minor, non-life threatening cuts.’

Charges are being evaluated as the investigation continues.