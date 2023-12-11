CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is wanted for an alleged sexual assault near University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to a sexual assault call for service on the 2100 block of Kumara Road around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim reported that an unknown male knocked on her door and forced his way in after she opened it. He then sexually assaulted the victim before leaving, officials said.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, between 5’8″ and 5’10” and has an athletic build.

He was described as wearing a tan windbreaker, tan pants and possibly a tan baseball hat. Police say the suspect has neck-length twists that were sticking out of his hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.