CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect died overnight following an officer-involved shooting near W. Trade Street, just outside of Uptown Charlotte.

It occurred in the 1400 block of West Trade Street near Frazier Avenue.

CMPD said officers responded to a shots-fired call for service, and one person was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where they were later pronounced dead. All officers were unharmed.

In a social media post, Captain Johnny Jennings detailed the CMPD response. Jennings said the officer told the victim to lower his weapon after pointing it at law enforcement at least twice.

At some point, Jennings said the officer fired his weapon with a gunshot, striking the suspect. Emergency personnel took the suspect to the hospital. The suspect later passed away from injuries. The officer also went to the hospital as a precaution.

Officers said they recovered a firearm at the scene. SBI officials and CMPD are conducting investigations over the fatal shooting.