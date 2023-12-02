CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been arrested for a house fire that displaced 12 people in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Crews responded to the scene at the 2800 block of Columbus Circle around 9:05 p.m. Friday.

No one was injured and the fire was under control in 10 minutes, officials said.

A person is in custody for the fire that CFD says was intentionally set and left damages totaling an estimated $30,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the five adults and seven children who have been displaced.