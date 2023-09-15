CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A food truck — stolen in Fort Mill on Aug. 30 — was found in Charlotte Thursday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The food truck was taken from the 2050 block of Carolina Place near I-77.

Stolen food truck (Courtesy: YCSO) Stolen food truck (Courtesy: YCSO)

Deputies believe the suspect truck, identified as an ‘older model Ford F-250,’ also stole a trailer on Aug. 17.

Suspect vehicle (Courtesy: YCSO)

After missing for two weeks, authorities found the food truck repainted in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t mentioned any arrests in the case nor said if the other trailer stolen has been found.

With any information on this case, officials urge the public to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.