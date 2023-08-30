CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man wanted for felony sexual assault has died in the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot following a six-hour standoff Tuesday, police said.

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Keith Asbury. His family has been notified of his death, CMPD said.

The incident began shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the 3000 block of Columbus Circle.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Asbury had barricaded himself inside a house. Detectives and CMPD officers tried to speak with him for an extended period of time before SWAT was called to the scene to assist.

CMPD’s Sexual Assault Unit detectives obtained arrest warrants for Asbury for multiple felony charges related to a violent sexual assault incident.

Officers also coordinated with Asbury’s family and an outside community agency to attempt to contact him and peacefully resolve the situation. Attempts to communicate with him and facilitate a peaceful surrender were unsuccessful, CMPD said.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, CMPD officers heard a gunshot inside the home and entered the house, along with Medic. Asbury was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a firearm.

Asbury was initially transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday before he passed away, CMPD said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.