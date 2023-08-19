CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A flight bound for Vermont was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday after experiencing a potential mechanical issue, according to American Airlines.

Officials say American Eagle Flight 5616 left Charlotte-Douglas International Airport around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, for Burlington, Vermont, but had to return to Charlotte because of a possible issue. The flight, which is operated by PSA Airlines, normally runs between Charlotte and Burlington, V.T.

After making a safe landing about an hour after takeoff, the diverted flight taxied to a gate, and passengers will continue to Burlington on a different plane, authorities say.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans,” American Airlines said in a statement, “and [we] apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused.”