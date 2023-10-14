CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in eastern Mecklenburg County Friday night.

It occurred in the 11600 block of Plaza Road Extension, near Interstate 485, according to Charlotte Fire.

Credit: Charlotte Fire Department Credit: Charlotte Fire Department Credit: Charlotte Fire Department

The fire happened at an empty building and no one was injured.

Charlotte Fire Department officials say the building is a “total loss” and estimate $296,000 in damages.

Robinson Volunteer Fire Department and Midland Fire and Rescue also provided assistance; Midland called it a multi-alarm fire.

The first is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.