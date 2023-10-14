CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in eastern Mecklenburg County Friday night.
It occurred in the 11600 block of Plaza Road Extension, near Interstate 485, according to Charlotte Fire.
The fire happened at an empty building and no one was injured.
Charlotte Fire Department officials say the building is a “total loss” and estimate $296,000 in damages.
Robinson Volunteer Fire Department and Midland Fire and Rescue also provided assistance; Midland called it a multi-alarm fire.
The first is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.