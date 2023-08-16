CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspected robber is dead after a patron at a Charlotte QuikTrip gas station shot and killed the person Wednesday during an altercation, CMPD said.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, a CMPD officer was alerted of a larceny at the QuikTrip gas station located in the 10100 block of Bellhaven Boulevard.

The responding officer was able to locate the suspect vehicle connected to the reported larceny and observed the person “discharge a firearm from the vehicle” as they left the gas station.

CMPD said the vehicle then returned to the gas station, where an altercation occurred between the larceny suspect and a customer.

The gas station customer fired at the accused robber, striking them, police said. Medic pronounced this person deceased at the scene.

CMPD said they took the gas station patron involved in the deadly shooting to the Law Enforcement Center in uptown Charlotte. At this time, CMPD said it’s not looking for any other suspects in this case. Identities have not yet been released.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 704-435-TIPS. Residents can also call Charlotte Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 704-334-1600.