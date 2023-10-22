CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone in the Tar Heel State is the lucky winner of a $1 million lottery prize after matching all five white balls in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning $2 ticket was purchased in Charlotte. It matched all five white balls, beating 1 in 11.6 million odds.

The ticket was the only seven-digit winner and was the largest win in the United States from Saturday’s drawing.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize. Since no one won the jackpot, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing now sits at $85 million.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.