CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released pictures of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run of an 18-year-old woman from New Year’s Eve in east Charlotte.

Police identified the vehicle as a white Chevrolet Express cargo van. It was last seen in the area of U.S. 74 in Matthews and is believed to have damage to the hood, bumper and front grill, and is also missing the Chevrolet emblem.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of N. Sharon Amity Road around 12:10 Sunday morning about a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 18-year-old Mariela Elizabeth Sanches Gutierrez, died at the scene and the driver of the van failed to stop.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.