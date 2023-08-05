CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Robert “Bobby” Price, who was arrested without incident Friday on charges of sex crimes with a minor, has been released from jail, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show Price was held in jail for just over six hours, from 11:37 Friday morning to 5:55 that night.

Price, 56, has been placed on administrative leave from Camino Church, according to church officials.

Police say that Price assaulted three young men from 2001-2011 who were between the ages of nine and 15 at the time of their assault.

He has been charged with 13 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of statutory sexual offense, officials said.

Price was working as an associate pastor at Camino Church in northeast Charlotte. Before his 2014 conviction, Price was a pastor at Kings Way Baptist Church in Concord. Police say church members at the pastor’s current church knew about the pastor’s prior sex crime conviction and hired him anyway.

In 2013, Bobby Price was charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a child in Mecklenburg County and several other charges in Cabarrus County involving three juveniles from 2000-2006, according to police.

In August 2014, Price was convicted of two counts of indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to 16 months in jail. He was released in December 2015.

Anyone with information on a case involving Price should call Detective Carey at (704) 336-7495.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling (704) 334-1600.