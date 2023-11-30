CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher is under arrest and facing charges for having a sexual relationship with a high school student, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Thursday morning.

Gabriela Neufeld, 26, faces charges that include five counts of felony sexual activity with a student by a teacher, court records showed.

Officers said they learned on Wednesday that Neufeld was a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School and engaged in sexual activity with an 18-year-old boy. CMPD said the sexual activity occurred near 5300 Closeburn Road, which is not near the location of the school, and is closer towards Park Road Park.

CMS officials said Neufeld started her school system employment in 2021. She had just entered a four-year contract that will run through 2026.

Neufeld was booked around 5:09 a.m. Wednesday at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center and was released around 3:22 a.m. Thursday on a $75,000 secured bond, court records showed. She has a court appearance Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement on the incident Thursday morning. The school sent out South Mecklenburg High School’s statement from the principal to families.

Good morning South Meck High School families. This is Principal Marc Angerer with a message about a news story you may have seen regarding a South Meck teacher. Although I cannot discuss personnel information, I wanted to inform you that we take this matter seriously. We share your concerns regarding this situation. The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to us all, and while this is a troubling situation, it is being managed by law enforcement. Thank you for your support of South Meck High School.