Editor’s Note: This video may be disturbing to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New video has been released Tuesday of the moment a man was stabbed multiple times on board a CATS bus in November 2023.

Charlotte Area Transit System officials released the footage. In the video, you can see a man get up and approach another man seated nearby at the back of the CATS bus before the attack.

The violent incident occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Nov. 1, in the 100 block of East Sugar Creek Road. CATS officials said as the bus was traveling outbound, an argument occurred between two passengers, which resulted in one of them being stabbed “multiple times” by the other.

Following the attack, the operator of Bus 2675 called the Bus Operations Command Center to request Medic and CMPD.

CATS said the suspect fled the crime scene before the arrival of CMPD. No other passengers or the bus operator were involved or sustained injuries in the attack.

Witnesses report to QCN that it appeared as if “multiple people rushed in to help.” The suspect was seen running through the Asian Corner Mall parking lot, next to the crime scene.

Photos of the suspect below via CMPD:

CMPD said, so far, no arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.