CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is eligible to return to the team’s active roster on Friday.

Bridges has served the remaining 10 games of the 30-game suspension he was given by the NBA after pleading no contest to a felony domestic violence charge in Nov. 2022.

Bridges did not play at all during the 2022-2023 NBA season during the legal process and was suspended for the final 20 games of that season.

In October, a criminal summons was issued for Bridges for allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order.

“We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Charlotte Hornets said in a statement sent to the media in October.

With Bridges’ return on the horizon, head coach Steve Clifford said that Bridges will play a “significant role” for the Hornets upon arrival.

On Thursday, the Hornets released an updated statement on Bridges:

“Miles Bridges is eligible to return to our active roster on Friday after serving his NBA suspension. We are comfortable with Miles returning to play based on our current understanding of the facts of the recent allegations and remain in contact with the NBA as that matter proceeds through the court process.” Statement from the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday

The Hornets are scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. on Friday.