CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested in connection to 10 possible arsons in the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Officials say 55-year-old Raymond Cureton was arrested the evening of October 2 in connection with multiple intentionally set fires, including one near Paul Buck Boulevard and Chipley Avenue, on September 21.
Investigators say a firefighter was minorly injured in that fire and $100,000 in damage occurred.
Cureton is being held on a $170,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:
- Two counts of second-degree arson
- Seven counts of burning personal property
- Felony breaking and entering
- First-degree trespassing
Cureton’s next court date is scheduled for the afternoon of October 24, according to NC Courts. Investigators say they are still determining which fire Cureton may be connected to.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.