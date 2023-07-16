CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The tunes of Charlotte’s very own country music star, Luke Combs, were brought to a halt as storms moved through the area Saturday night.

Video shows a bolt of lightning flashing the uptown Charlotte sky above Bank of America Stadium during Combs’ second hometown show.

The severe weather forced organizers to pause Saturday night’s concert until the storms passed.

“We are still in a shelter-in-place protocol. This protocol will remain in effect until there is no lightning detected within an 8-mile radius of the stadium for 30 minutes,” Bank of America Stadium tweeted Saturday night. “Thank you for your patience.”

At 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the stadium said it moved out of the shelter-in-place protocol.

We are now out of Shelter-In-Place Protocol.



The show will proceed shortly.



Thank you and enjoy the show! — Bank of America Stadium (@BofAstadium) July 16, 2023

Beautiful crazy 2 nights 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/oqJcksGuwG — Bank of America Stadium (@BofAstadium) July 16, 2023

The concert was eventually able to restart.

Prior to Luke Combs taking the stage Saturday night, country music singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson had mentioned that lightning in the area prompted her to play acoustic.